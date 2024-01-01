10 Albanian leks to Qatari rials

Convert ALL to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 all
0.39 qar

Lek1.000 ALL = QR0.03903 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.64857.3551.51383.562
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47762.98261.5941.62489.738
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75274.71573.0671.927106.454
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.64241.7021.160.757

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Qatari Rial
1 ALL0,03903 QAR
5 ALL0,19516 QAR
10 ALL0,39033 QAR
20 ALL0,78065 QAR
50 ALL1,95163 QAR
100 ALL3,90327 QAR
250 ALL9,75818 QAR
500 ALL19,51635 QAR
1000 ALL39,03270 QAR
2000 ALL78,06540 QAR
5000 ALL195,16350 QAR
10000 ALL390,32700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Albanian Lek
1 QAR25,61950 ALL
5 QAR128,09750 ALL
10 QAR256,19500 ALL
20 QAR512,39000 ALL
50 QAR1.280,97500 ALL
100 QAR2.561,95000 ALL
250 QAR6.404,87500 ALL
500 QAR12.809,75000 ALL
1000 QAR25.619,50000 ALL
2000 QAR51.239,00000 ALL
5000 QAR128.097,50000 ALL
10000 QAR256.195,00000 ALL