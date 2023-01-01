50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

Convert AED to XCD at the real exchange rate

50 aed
36.89 xcd

1.00000 AED = 0.73782 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 XCD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0556587.81641.435161.647780.9624518.4139
1GBP1.1540711.21825101.3431.656211.901581.1107321.2502
1USD0.947250.82085183.1871.35951.560910.911717.4432
1INR0.01138740.009867520.012021110.01634270.01876390.01095960.209687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AED0.73782 XCD
5 AED3.68908 XCD
10 AED7.37816 XCD
20 AED14.75632 XCD
50 AED36.89080 XCD
100 AED73.78160 XCD
250 AED184.45400 XCD
500 AED368.90800 XCD
1000 AED737.81600 XCD
2000 AED1475.63200 XCD
5000 AED3689.08000 XCD
10000 AED7378.16000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XCD1.35535 AED
5 XCD6.77675 AED
10 XCD13.55350 AED
20 XCD27.10700 AED
50 XCD67.76750 AED
100 XCD135.53500 AED
250 XCD338.83750 AED
500 XCD677.67500 AED
1000 XCD1355.35000 AED
2000 XCD2710.70000 AED
5000 XCD6776.75000 AED
10000 XCD13553.50000 AED