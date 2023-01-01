50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ugandan shillings

Convert AED to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 aed
51185 ugx

1.00000 AED = 1023.70000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:2 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.05687.82921.435791.648580.962818.4272
1GBP1.1537411.2185101.3451.656731.902271.1108221.2628
1USD0.9470.820681183.17161.359651.561160.911717.45
1INR0.01138570.009867320.012023310.01634750.01877030.01096170.209807

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 AED1023.70000 UGX
5 AED5118.50000 UGX
10 AED10237.00000 UGX
20 AED20474.00000 UGX
50 AED51185.00000 UGX
100 AED102370.00000 UGX
250 AED255925.00000 UGX
500 AED511850.00000 UGX
1000 AED1023700.00000 UGX
2000 AED2047400.00000 UGX
5000 AED5118500.00000 UGX
10000 AED10237000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UGX0.00098 AED
5 UGX0.00488 AED
10 UGX0.00977 AED
20 UGX0.01954 AED
50 UGX0.04884 AED
100 UGX0.09768 AED
250 UGX0.24421 AED
500 UGX0.48842 AED
1000 UGX0.97685 AED
2000 UGX1.95370 AED
5000 UGX4.88424 AED
10000 UGX9.76848 AED