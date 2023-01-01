10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Surinamese dollars

Convert AED to SRD at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
105,193 srd

1.00000 AED = 10.51930 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SRD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056687.87651.435291.647720.9627518.4204
1GBP1.1539311.21925101.4041.656231.901361.1109521.256
1USD0.94640.820176183.16911.35841.559450.9111517.4337
1INR0.01137960.009861550.012023710.0163330.01875040.01095540.209618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Surinamese Dollar
1 AED10.51930 SRD
5 AED52.59650 SRD
10 AED105.19300 SRD
20 AED210.38600 SRD
50 AED525.96500 SRD
100 AED1051.93000 SRD
250 AED2629.82500 SRD
500 AED5259.65000 SRD
1000 AED10519.30000 SRD
2000 AED21038.60000 SRD
5000 AED52596.50000 SRD
10000 AED105193.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SRD0.09506 AED
5 SRD0.47532 AED
10 SRD0.95063 AED
20 SRD1.90126 AED
50 SRD4.75315 AED
100 SRD9.50631 AED
250 SRD23.76577 AED
500 SRD47.53155 AED
1000 SRD95.06310 AED
2000 SRD190.12620 AED
5000 SRD475.31550 AED
10000 SRD950.63100 AED