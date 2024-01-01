1 thousand Surinamese dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SRD to AED at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = د.إ0.1036 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Track the exchange rate

SRD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 SRD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11200.1271
Low0.10330.1033
Average0.10660.1168
Change-6.89%-18.35%
1 SRD to AED stats

The performance of SRD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1120 and a 30 day low of 0.1033. This means the 30 day average was 0.1066. The change for SRD to AED was -6.89.

The performance of SRD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1271 and a 90 day low of 0.1033. This means the 90 day average was 0.1168. The change for SRD to AED was -18.35.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SRD0.10363 AED
5 SRD0.51815 AED
10 SRD1.03630 AED
20 SRD2.07260 AED
50 SRD5.18150 AED
100 SRD10.36300 AED
250 SRD25.90750 AED
500 SRD51.81500 AED
1000 SRD103.63000 AED
2000 SRD207.26000 AED
5000 SRD518.15000 AED
10000 SRD1,036.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Surinamese Dollar
1 AED9.64974 SRD
5 AED48.24870 SRD
10 AED96.49740 SRD
20 AED192.99480 SRD
50 AED482.48700 SRD
100 AED964.97400 SRD
250 AED2,412.43500 SRD
500 AED4,824.87000 SRD
1000 AED9,649.74000 SRD
2000 AED19,299.48000 SRD
5000 AED48,248.70000 SRD
10000 AED96,497.40000 SRD