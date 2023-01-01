100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saudi riyals

Convert AED to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 aed
102.11 sar

1.00000 AED = 1.02110 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:35 UTC
AED to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 AED1.02110 SAR
5 AED5.10550 SAR
10 AED10.21100 SAR
20 AED20.42200 SAR
50 AED51.05500 SAR
100 AED102.11000 SAR
250 AED255.27500 SAR
500 AED510.55000 SAR
1000 AED1021.10000 SAR
2000 AED2042.20000 SAR
5000 AED5105.50000 SAR
10000 AED10211.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SAR0.97934 AED
5 SAR4.89668 AED
10 SAR9.79336 AED
20 SAR19.58672 AED
50 SAR48.96680 AED
100 SAR97.93360 AED
250 SAR244.83400 AED
500 SAR489.66800 AED
1000 SAR979.33600 AED
2000 SAR1958.67200 AED
5000 SAR4896.68000 AED
10000 SAR9793.36000 AED