5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars

Convert AED to RSD at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
151,048 rsd

1.00000 AED = 30.20960 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056487.86421.435231.648050.9630518.4267
1GBP1.1536711.21875101.3671.655791.901331.1110421.2585
1USD0.94660.820513183.17321.35861.560060.911617.4429
1INR0.01138120.009865110.012023110.01633460.01875680.01096030.209718

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 AED30.20960 RSD
5 AED151.04800 RSD
10 AED302.09600 RSD
20 AED604.19200 RSD
50 AED1510.48000 RSD
100 AED3020.96000 RSD
250 AED7552.40000 RSD
500 AED15104.80000 RSD
1000 AED30209.60000 RSD
2000 AED60419.20000 RSD
5000 AED151048.00000 RSD
10000 AED302096.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RSD0.03310 AED
5 RSD0.16551 AED
10 RSD0.33102 AED
20 RSD0.66204 AED
50 RSD1.65510 AED
100 RSD3.31020 AED
250 RSD8.27550 AED
500 RSD16.55100 AED
1000 RSD33.10200 AED
2000 RSD66.20400 AED
5000 RSD165.51000 AED
10000 RSD331.02000 AED