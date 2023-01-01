5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials

Convert AED to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 aed
4.96 qar

1.00000 AED = 0.99249 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:29 UTC
AED to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056687.88051.43561.648360.963418.4305
1GBP1.1534711.21875101.3671.655921.901331.1112521.2589
1USD0.946450.820513183.17291.35871.560060.911817.4432
1INR0.01137910.009865150.012023210.01633580.01875690.01096270.209722

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99249 QAR
5 AED4.96243 QAR
10 AED9.92486 QAR
20 AED19.84972 QAR
50 AED49.62430 QAR
100 AED99.24860 QAR
250 AED248.12150 QAR
500 AED496.24300 QAR
1000 AED992.48600 QAR
2000 AED1984.97200 QAR
5000 AED4962.43000 QAR
10000 AED9924.86000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00757 AED
5 QAR5.03785 AED
10 QAR10.07570 AED
20 QAR20.15140 AED
50 QAR50.37850 AED
100 QAR100.75700 AED
250 QAR251.89250 AED
500 QAR503.78500 AED
1000 QAR1007.57000 AED
2000 QAR2015.14000 AED
5000 QAR5037.85000 AED
10000 QAR10075.70000 AED