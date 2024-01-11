뉴질랜드 달러 → 아제르바이잔 마나트

실제 환율로 NZD → AZN 변환

1000 nzd
1055.67 azn

1.00000 NZD = 1.05567 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 아제르바이잔 마나트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AZN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → AZN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 아제르바이잔 마나트
1 NZD1.05567 AZN
5 NZD5.27835 AZN
10 NZD10.55670 AZN
20 NZD21.11340 AZN
50 NZD52.78350 AZN
100 NZD105.56700 AZN
250 NZD263.91750 AZN
500 NZD527.83500 AZN
1000 NZD1055.67000 AZN
2000 NZD2111.34000 AZN
5000 NZD5278.35000 AZN
10000 NZD10556.70000 AZN
환율 아제르바이잔 마나트 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 AZN0.94726 NZD
5 AZN4.73631 NZD
10 AZN9.47262 NZD
20 AZN18.94524 NZD
50 AZN47.36310 NZD
100 AZN94.72620 NZD
250 AZN236.81550 NZD
500 AZN473.63100 NZD
1000 AZN947.26200 NZD
2000 AZN1894.52400 NZD
5000 AZN4736.31000 NZD
10000 AZN9472.62000 NZD