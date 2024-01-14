5000 노르웨이 크로네 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 NOK → USD 변환

5,000 nok
485.88 usd

1.00000 NOK = 0.09718 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 미국 달러
1 NOK0.09718 USD
5 NOK0.48588 USD
10 NOK0.97176 USD
20 NOK1.94352 USD
50 NOK4.85881 USD
100 NOK9.71761 USD
250 NOK24.29403 USD
500 NOK48.58805 USD
1000 NOK97.17610 USD
2000 NOK194.35220 USD
5000 NOK485.88050 USD
10000 NOK971.76100 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 USD10.29060 NOK
5 USD51.45300 NOK
10 USD102.90600 NOK
20 USD205.81200 NOK
50 USD514.53000 NOK
100 USD1029.06000 NOK
250 USD2572.65000 NOK
500 USD5145.30000 NOK
1000 USD10290.60000 NOK
2000 USD20581.20000 NOK
5000 USD51453.00000 NOK
10000 USD102906.00000 NOK