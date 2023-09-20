Skip to main content

Find out how much it costs to send money abroad

Sending 10,000 JPY withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 USD JPY)
WiseCheapest66.44 USDSave up to 39.67 USD142 JPY148.385Mid-market rate
Western Union65.60 USD- 0.84 USD200 JPY149.395
PayPal61.30 USD- 5.14 USD499 JPY154.995
Rakuten55.21 USD- 11.23 USD1,750 JPY149.436
MUFG Bank26.77 USD- 39.67 USD6,000 JPY149.425
How much does it cost to transfer JPY to USD?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in JPY to USD, you pay a small, flat fee of 77 JPY + 0.66% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Fixed fee
77 JPY
Variable feeup to 18,159,400 JPY/month
0.66%
Variable feemore than 18,159,400 JPY/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer take?

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

How to send money from JPY to USD

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

