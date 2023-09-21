Skip to main content

Send money to Canada

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers from Japan to Canada.

Send money from Canada to Japan instead.
Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
KLFB regulated
Learn more
  • 0 JPY
  • 156 JPYOur fee
  • 156 JPYTotal fees
  • =
    9,844 JPYTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ÷
    110.049
Get started

Save when you send money to Canada

Sending 10,000 JPY withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 CAD JPY)
WiseCheapest89.45 CADSave up to 53.62 CAD156 JPY110.049Mid-market rate
PayPal81.86 CAD- 7.59 CAD499 JPY116.070
Rakuten73.92 CAD- 15.53 CAD1,750 JPY111.612
MUFG Bank35.83 CAD- 53.62 CAD6,000 JPY111.652
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money to Canada in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in JPY.

    Pay in JPY with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient in Canada.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send JPY, receive CAD.

    The recipient gets money in CAD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money to Canada from Japan

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

How much does it cost to transfer money to Canada?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in JPY to Canada, you pay a small, flat fee of 88 JPY + 0.69% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
88 JPY
Variable feeup to 18,159,400 JPY/month
0.69%
Variable feemore than 18,159,400 JPY/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to Canada take?

A money transfer from Japan (JPY) to Canada (CAD) should arrive by Tuesday, 26 September. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

JPY
CAD

Should arrive

by Tuesday, 26 September

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Canada

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

Best ways to send money to Canada

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Canada

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See what the world’s largest publications have to say

Wired

Smart tech and sharp thinking are disrupting high-street banks

Financial Times

Wise is looking to use the internet to spark a digital revolution in current financial services

The Economist

Wise takes a machete to the hefty fees that banks levy to send money across borders

Send money to Canada from Japan with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to Canada? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Learn more about the Wise app

Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store

Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 5 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 5 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 5 hours ago

Reviews from:

Let's answer some of your questions