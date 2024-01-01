Convert KWD to TWD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 kwd
1,05,742 twd

ك1.000 KWD = NT$105.7 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High106.1520106.1520
Low105.1240103.8680
Average105.5834105.2673
Change-0.07%1.80%
1 KWD to TWD stats

The performance of KWD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 106.1520 and a 30 day low of 105.1240. This means the 30 day average was 105.5834. The change for KWD to TWD was -0.07.

The performance of KWD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.1520 and a 90 day low of 103.8680. This means the 90 day average was 105.2673. The change for KWD to TWD was 1.80.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KWD105,74200 TWD
5 KWD528,71000 TWD
10 KWD1.057,42000 TWD
20 KWD2.114,84000 TWD
50 KWD5.287,10000 TWD
100 KWD10.574,20000 TWD
250 KWD26.435,50000 TWD
500 KWD52.871,00000 TWD
1000 KWD105.742,00000 TWD
2000 KWD211.484,00000 TWD
5000 KWD528.710,00000 TWD
10000 KWD1.057.420,00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TWD0,00946 KWD
5 TWD0,04728 KWD
10 TWD0,09457 KWD
20 TWD0,18914 KWD
50 TWD0,47285 KWD
100 TWD0,94570 KWD
250 TWD2,36424 KWD
500 TWD4,72849 KWD
1000 TWD9,45697 KWD
2000 TWD18,91394 KWD
5000 TWD47,28485 KWD
10000 TWD94,56970 KWD