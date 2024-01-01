Kuwaiti dinars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert KWD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
45,081 scr

ك1.000 KWD = ₨45.08 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KWD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.771347.7713
Low44.073843.0562
Average45.225044.6368
Change-0.73%2.89%
1 KWD to SCR stats

The performance of KWD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.7713 and a 30 day low of 44.0738. This means the 30 day average was 45.2250. The change for KWD to SCR was -0.73.

The performance of KWD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.7713 and a 90 day low of 43.0562. This means the 90 day average was 44.6368. The change for KWD to SCR was 2.89.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 KWD45,08100 SCR
5 KWD225,40500 SCR
10 KWD450,81000 SCR
20 KWD901,62000 SCR
50 KWD2.254,05000 SCR
100 KWD4.508,10000 SCR
250 KWD11.270,25000 SCR
500 KWD22.540,50000 SCR
1000 KWD45.081,00000 SCR
2000 KWD90.162,00000 SCR
5000 KWD225.405,00000 SCR
10000 KWD450.810,00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SCR0,02218 KWD
5 SCR0,11091 KWD
10 SCR0,22182 KWD
20 SCR0,44365 KWD
50 SCR1,10911 KWD
100 SCR2,21823 KWD
250 SCR5,54557 KWD
500 SCR11,09115 KWD
1000 SCR22,18230 KWD
2000 SCR44,36460 KWD
5000 SCR110,91150 KWD
10000 SCR221,82300 KWD