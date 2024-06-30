Kuwaiti dinar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Seychellois rupees is currently 45,081 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.963% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 47,899 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 44,423 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.496% increase in value.