5 Seychellois rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert SCR to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 scr
0,108 kwd

1.00000 SCR = 0.02169 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83381.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9141.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19411.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088920.009441590.012020110.01591820.01764550.01011370.204006

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SCR0.02169 KWD
5 SCR0.10846 KWD
10 SCR0.21691 KWD
20 SCR0.43382 KWD
50 SCR1.08456 KWD
100 SCR2.16912 KWD
250 SCR5.42280 KWD
500 SCR10.84560 KWD
1000 SCR21.69120 KWD
2000 SCR43.38240 KWD
5000 SCR108.45600 KWD
10000 SCR216.91200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 KWD46.10160 SCR
5 KWD230.50800 SCR
10 KWD461.01600 SCR
20 KWD922.03200 SCR
50 KWD2305.08000 SCR
100 KWD4610.16000 SCR
250 KWD11525.40000 SCR
500 KWD23050.80000 SCR
1000 KWD46101.60000 SCR
2000 KWD92203.20000 SCR
5000 KWD230508.00000 SCR
10000 KWD461016.00000 SCR