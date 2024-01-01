Kuwaiti dinars to Qatari rials today

Convert KWD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
11,885.10 qar

ك1.000 KWD = QR11.89 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.901711.9017
Low11.874611.8257
Average11.888411.8654
Change0.04%0.29%
1 KWD to QAR stats

The performance of KWD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9017 and a 30 day low of 11.8746. This means the 30 day average was 11.8884. The change for KWD to QAR was 0.04.

The performance of KWD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9017 and a 90 day low of 11.8257. This means the 90 day average was 11.8654. The change for KWD to QAR was 0.29.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11,88510 QAR
5 KWD59,42550 QAR
10 KWD118,85100 QAR
20 KWD237,70200 QAR
50 KWD594,25500 QAR
100 KWD1.188,51000 QAR
250 KWD2.971,27500 QAR
500 KWD5.942,55000 QAR
1000 KWD11.885,10000 QAR
2000 KWD23.770,20000 QAR
5000 KWD59.425,50000 QAR
10000 KWD118.851,00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0,08414 KWD
5 QAR0,42069 KWD
10 QAR0,84139 KWD
20 QAR1,68278 KWD
50 QAR4,20694 KWD
100 QAR8,41388 KWD
250 QAR21,03470 KWD
500 QAR42,06940 KWD
1000 QAR84,13880 KWD
2000 QAR168,27760 KWD
5000 QAR420,69400 KWD
10000 QAR841,38800 KWD