Kuwaiti dinar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Qatari rials is currently 11,885 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.045% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 11,896 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 11,880 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.075% decrease in value.