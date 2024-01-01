Convert KWD to MOP at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Macanese patacas today

1,000 kwd
26,215.40 mop

ك1.000 KWD = MOP$26.22 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.278826.2874
Low26.204926.1479
Average26.234726.2045
Change-0.13%0.09%
View full history

1 KWD to MOP stats

The performance of KWD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.2788 and a 30 day low of 26.2049. This means the 30 day average was 26.2347. The change for KWD to MOP was -0.13.

The performance of KWD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.2874 and a 90 day low of 26.1479. This means the 90 day average was 26.2045. The change for KWD to MOP was 0.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 KWD26,21540 MOP
5 KWD131,07700 MOP
10 KWD262,15400 MOP
20 KWD524,30800 MOP
50 KWD1.310,77000 MOP
100 KWD2.621,54000 MOP
250 KWD6.553,85000 MOP
500 KWD13.107,70000 MOP
1000 KWD26.215,40000 MOP
2000 KWD52.430,80000 MOP
5000 KWD131.077,00000 MOP
10000 KWD262.154,00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MOP0,03815 KWD
5 MOP0,19073 KWD
10 MOP0,38146 KWD
20 MOP0,76291 KWD
50 MOP1,90727 KWD
100 MOP3,81455 KWD
250 MOP9,53638 KWD
500 MOP19,07275 KWD
1000 MOP38,14550 KWD
2000 MOP76,29100 KWD
5000 MOP190,72750 KWD
10000 MOP381,45500 KWD