Kuwaiti dinar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Macanese patacas is currently 26,215 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 26,238 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 26,204 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.063% increase in value.