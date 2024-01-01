Convert KWD to MDL at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Moldovan leus today

1,000 kwd
58,128.60 mdl

ك1.000 KWD = L58.13 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.162558.1625
Low57.259957.2221
Average57.732757.6099
Change1.25%1.32%
1 KWD to MDL stats

The performance of KWD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.1625 and a 30 day low of 57.2599. This means the 30 day average was 57.7327. The change for KWD to MDL was 1.25.

The performance of KWD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.1625 and a 90 day low of 57.2221. This means the 90 day average was 57.6099. The change for KWD to MDL was 1.32.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 KWD58,12860 MDL
5 KWD290,64300 MDL
10 KWD581,28600 MDL
20 KWD1.162,57200 MDL
50 KWD2.906,43000 MDL
100 KWD5.812,86000 MDL
250 KWD14.532,15000 MDL
500 KWD29.064,30000 MDL
1000 KWD58.128,60000 MDL
2000 KWD116.257,20000 MDL
5000 KWD290.643,00000 MDL
10000 KWD581.286,00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MDL0,01720 KWD
5 MDL0,08602 KWD
10 MDL0,17203 KWD
20 MDL0,34406 KWD
50 MDL0,86016 KWD
100 MDL1,72032 KWD
250 MDL4,30080 KWD
500 MDL8,60160 KWD
1000 MDL17,20320 KWD
2000 MDL34,40640 KWD
5000 MDL86,01600 KWD
10000 MDL172,03200 KWD