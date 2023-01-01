250 Kuwaiti dinars to Moldovan leus

Convert KWD to MDL at the real exchange rate

250 kwd
14084.35 mdl

1.00000 KWD = 56.33740 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 KWD56.33740 MDL
5 KWD281.68700 MDL
10 KWD563.37400 MDL
20 KWD1126.74800 MDL
50 KWD2816.87000 MDL
100 KWD5633.74000 MDL
250 KWD14084.35000 MDL
500 KWD28168.70000 MDL
1000 KWD56337.40000 MDL
2000 KWD112674.80000 MDL
5000 KWD281687.00000 MDL
10000 KWD563374.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MDL0.01775 KWD
5 MDL0.08875 KWD
10 MDL0.17750 KWD
20 MDL0.35500 KWD
50 MDL0.88751 KWD
100 MDL1.77502 KWD
250 MDL4.43755 KWD
500 MDL8.87510 KWD
1000 MDL17.75020 KWD
2000 MDL35.50040 KWD
5000 MDL88.75100 KWD
10000 MDL177.50200 KWD