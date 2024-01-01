Convert KWD to CHF at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Swiss francs today

1,000 kwd
2,929.39 chf

ك1.000 KWD = SFr.2.929 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94052.9840
Low2.88332.8833
Average2.91632.9437
Change-0.38%-0.40%
1 KWD to CHF stats

The performance of KWD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9405 and a 30 day low of 2.8833. This means the 30 day average was 2.9163. The change for KWD to CHF was -0.38.

The performance of KWD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9840 and a 90 day low of 2.8833. This means the 90 day average was 2.9437. The change for KWD to CHF was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2,92939 CHF
5 KWD14,64695 CHF
10 KWD29,29390 CHF
20 KWD58,58780 CHF
50 KWD146,46950 CHF
100 KWD292,93900 CHF
250 KWD732,34750 CHF
500 KWD1.464,69500 CHF
1000 KWD2.929,39000 CHF
2000 KWD5.858,78000 CHF
5000 KWD14.646,95000 CHF
10000 KWD29.293,90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0,34137 KWD
5 CHF1,70684 KWD
10 CHF3,41368 KWD
20 CHF6,82736 KWD
50 CHF17,06840 KWD
100 CHF34,13680 KWD
250 CHF85,34200 KWD
500 CHF170,68400 KWD
1000 CHF341,36800 KWD
2000 CHF682,73600 KWD
5000 CHF1.706,84000 KWD
10000 CHF3.413,68000 KWD