100 Kuwaiti dinars to Swiss francs

Convert KWD to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 kwd
273.82 chf

1.00000 KWD = 2.73819 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2.73819 CHF
5 KWD13.69095 CHF
10 KWD27.38190 CHF
20 KWD54.76380 CHF
50 KWD136.90950 CHF
100 KWD273.81900 CHF
250 KWD684.54750 CHF
500 KWD1369.09500 CHF
1000 KWD2738.19000 CHF
2000 KWD5476.38000 CHF
5000 KWD13690.95000 CHF
10000 KWD27381.90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0.36521 KWD
5 CHF1.82603 KWD
10 CHF3.65205 KWD
20 CHF7.30410 KWD
50 CHF18.26025 KWD
100 CHF36.52050 KWD
250 CHF91.30125 KWD
500 CHF182.60250 KWD
1000 CHF365.20500 KWD
2000 CHF730.41000 KWD
5000 CHF1826.02500 KWD
10000 CHF3652.05000 KWD