Convert EGP to TWD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 egp
678.62 twd

E£1.000 EGP = NT$0.6786 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5813.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9333.95234.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8062.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6294.68641.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EGP0,67862 TWD
5 EGP3,39309 TWD
10 EGP6,78618 TWD
20 EGP13,57236 TWD
50 EGP33,93090 TWD
100 EGP67,86180 TWD
250 EGP169,65450 TWD
500 EGP339,30900 TWD
1000 EGP678,61800 TWD
2000 EGP1.357,23600 TWD
5000 EGP3.393,09000 TWD
10000 EGP6.786,18000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 TWD1,47358 EGP
5 TWD7,36790 EGP
10 TWD14,73580 EGP
20 TWD29,47160 EGP
50 TWD73,67900 EGP
100 TWD147,35800 EGP
250 TWD368,39500 EGP
500 TWD736,79000 EGP
1000 TWD1.473,58000 EGP
2000 TWD2.947,16000 EGP
5000 TWD7.367,90000 EGP
10000 TWD14.735,80000 EGP