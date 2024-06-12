Egyptian pound to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.679 today, reflecting a -0.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.081% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.681 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.674 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.