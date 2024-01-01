Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert EGP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
6,363.81 lkr

E£1.000 EGP = Sr6.364 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5783.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95334.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6834.68841.324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP6,36381 LKR
5 EGP31,81905 LKR
10 EGP63,63810 LKR
20 EGP127,27620 LKR
50 EGP318,19050 LKR
100 EGP636,38100 LKR
250 EGP1.590,95250 LKR
500 EGP3.181,90500 LKR
1000 EGP6.363,81000 LKR
2000 EGP12.727,62000 LKR
5000 EGP31.819,05000 LKR
10000 EGP63.638,10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0,15714 EGP
5 LKR0,78570 EGP
10 LKR1,57139 EGP
20 LKR3,14278 EGP
50 LKR7,85695 EGP
100 LKR15,71390 EGP
250 LKR39,28475 EGP
500 LKR78,56950 EGP
1000 LKR157,13900 EGP
2000 LKR314,27800 EGP
5000 LKR785,69500 EGP
10000 LKR1.571,39000 EGP