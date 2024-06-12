Egyptian pound to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 6,364 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.358% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 6,379 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 6,320 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.591% increase in value.