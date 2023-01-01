5000 Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert EGP to LKR at the real exchange rate

5000 egp
52396.50 lkr

1.00000 EGP = 10.47930 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP10.47930 LKR
5 EGP52.39650 LKR
10 EGP104.79300 LKR
20 EGP209.58600 LKR
50 EGP523.96500 LKR
100 EGP1047.93000 LKR
250 EGP2619.82500 LKR
500 EGP5239.65000 LKR
1000 EGP10479.30000 LKR
2000 EGP20958.60000 LKR
5000 EGP52396.50000 LKR
10000 EGP104793.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0.09543 EGP
5 LKR0.47713 EGP
10 LKR0.95426 EGP
20 LKR1.90852 EGP
50 LKR4.77130 EGP
100 LKR9.54260 EGP
250 LKR23.85650 EGP
500 LKR47.71300 EGP
1000 LKR95.42600 EGP
2000 LKR190.85200 EGP
5000 LKR477.13000 EGP
10000 LKR954.26000 EGP