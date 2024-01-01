Convert DKK to WST at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Samoan talas today

1,000 dkk
392.90 wst

kr1.000 DKK = WS$0.3929 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Danish kroner to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Samoan Tala
1 DKK0,39290 WST
5 DKK1,96452 WST
10 DKK3,92903 WST
20 DKK7,85806 WST
50 DKK19,64515 WST
100 DKK39,29030 WST
250 DKK98,22575 WST
500 DKK196,45150 WST
1000 DKK392,90300 WST
2000 DKK785,80600 WST
5000 DKK1.964,51500 WST
10000 DKK3.929,03000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Danish Krone
1 WST2,54516 DKK
5 WST12,72580 DKK
10 WST25,45160 DKK
20 WST50,90320 DKK
50 WST127,25800 DKK
100 WST254,51600 DKK
250 WST636,29000 DKK
500 WST1.272,58000 DKK
1000 WST2.545,16000 DKK
2000 WST5.090,32000 DKK
5000 WST12.725,80000 DKK
10000 WST25.451,60000 DKK