50 Samoan talas to Danish kroner

Convert WST to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 wst
127.55 dkk

WS$1.000 WST = kr2.551 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50718.421.3740.78483.5551.351
1 EUR1.07411.61819.7861.4760.84289.7551.451
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2260.9120.5255.460.896
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5360.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Danish Krone
1 WST2,55093 DKK
5 WST12,75465 DKK
10 WST25,50930 DKK
20 WST51,01860 DKK
50 WST127,54650 DKK
100 WST255,09300 DKK
250 WST637,73250 DKK
500 WST1.275,46500 DKK
1000 WST2.550,93000 DKK
2000 WST5.101,86000 DKK
5000 WST12.754,65000 DKK
10000 WST25.509,30000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Samoan Tala
1 DKK0,39201 WST
5 DKK1,96007 WST
10 DKK3,92014 WST
20 DKK7,84028 WST
50 DKK19,60070 WST
100 DKK39,20140 WST
250 DKK98,00350 WST
500 DKK196,00700 WST
1000 DKK392,01400 WST
2000 DKK784,02800 WST
5000 DKK1.960,07000 WST
10000 DKK3.920,14000 WST