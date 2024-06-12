Danish krone to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Samoan talas is currently 0,393 today, reflecting a -0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.924% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0,397 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,390 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.305% increase in value.