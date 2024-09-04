Thai baht to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Belize dollars is currently 0.058 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.955% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.059 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.058 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.278% decrease in value.