Thai baht to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.095 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.095 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.288% decrease in value.