Singapore dollar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 3.345 today, reflecting a 0.383% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 3.347 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.306 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.