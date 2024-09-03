Singapore dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 11,882.900 today, reflecting a 0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.224% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 11,909.600 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 11,822.900 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.