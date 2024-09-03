Malawian kwacha to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Rwandan francs is currently 0.770 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.322% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.780 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.767 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.306% decrease in value.