Malawian kwacha to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Lebanese pounds is currently 51.646 today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 52.247 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 51.511 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.409% decrease in value.