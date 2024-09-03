Malawian kwacha to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Laotian kips is currently 12.741 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 12.889 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 12.711 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.