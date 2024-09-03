Malawian kwacha to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a 0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.310% decrease in value.