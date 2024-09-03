Malawian kwacha to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.103 today, reflecting a 0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.104 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.102 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.347% decrease in value.