Malawian kwacha to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Argentine pesos is currently 0.550 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.509% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.555 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.547 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.