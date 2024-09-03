Malawian kwacha to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Albanian leks is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a 0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 1.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.288% decrease in value.