Mauritian rupee to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.565 today, reflecting a 0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.566 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.559 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.652% increase in value.