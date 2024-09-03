Mauritian rupee to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to CFA francs beac is currently 12.745 today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.274% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 12.792 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 12.709 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.394% decrease in value.