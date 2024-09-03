Mauritian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0.879 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0.888 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.876 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.