Mauritian rupee to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a -0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.979% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.380% decrease in value.