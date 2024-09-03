Mauritian rupee to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Icelandic krónas is currently 2.983 today, reflecting a 0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.673% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 2.986 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.962 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.395% decrease in value.