Mauritian rupee to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.070 today, reflecting a -0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.977% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.071 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.070 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.399% decrease in value.