Mauritian rupee to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Argentine pesos is currently 20.452 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.517% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 20.560 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 20.390 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.